Girard Partners LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 58 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 65.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $7.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $748.83. 6,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,962. The firm has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a PE ratio of 134.94, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.46. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $662.26 and a 1 year high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $714.35 and a 200 day moving average of $762.13.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 223.83%.

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.71, for a total transaction of $297,949.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.78, for a total transaction of $742,483.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,340 shares of company stock valued at $25,366,937. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQIX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $848.22.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

