Girard Partners LTD. Purchases 21,705 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 294.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,705 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

ANET traded up $3.87 on Wednesday, hitting $131.29. The company had a trading volume of 23,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,941. The firm has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.31, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $148.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.52.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $12,173,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total transaction of $145,943.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 660,195 shares of company stock worth $79,521,591 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.24.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

