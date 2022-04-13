WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stock Position Decreased by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,988 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,256,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,720,000 after buying an additional 81,598 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,816,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,401,000 after buying an additional 103,432 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 453,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,986,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WEC. StockNews.com began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.22.

WEC stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.33. The company had a trading volume of 47,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,501. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.35. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.84 and a 12 month high of $105.43. The stock has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.29.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

