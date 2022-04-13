Girard Partners LTD. Increases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.49. 135,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,226,132. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $130.29 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PG. Raymond James began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.60.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $8,352,495.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $7,949,670.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

