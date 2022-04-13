Girard Partners LTD. Cuts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,517 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $884,920,000 after buying an additional 4,390,109 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $482,632,000 after buying an additional 2,629,721 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Starbucks by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $577,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,001 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Starbucks by 180.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,639,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $180,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,795 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $100,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.93. 356,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,268,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $78.92 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.77.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.62.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

