Girard Partners LTD. Acquires 51 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,271 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 91,715 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $24,586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,183 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $250.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,379,282. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $186.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.72.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.50.

About McDonald’s (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.