Girard Partners LTD. Acquires 744 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,657 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $4,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 483.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Ciena by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Ciena by 21.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena in the third quarter worth about $72,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CIEN stock traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $57.01. 24,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.56. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $78.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.50 and a 200 day moving average of $63.09.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $189,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $71,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,091 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CIEN. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Ciena in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ciena from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

