CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in CDW were worth $5,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,912,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 30,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 9,636 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 7,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $171.57. 37,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,804. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $162.47 and a 52-week high of $208.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.34 and a 200-day moving average of $186.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.10. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.41%.

CDW has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

