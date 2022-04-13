Girard Partners LTD. Sells 727 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $6,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,199,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.11. 16,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,912. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $125.77 and a 52-week high of $174.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.42. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 16.97%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DGX. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.58.

About Quest Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.