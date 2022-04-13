Girard Partners LTD. Has $5.50 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,695 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 857.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,517 shares of company stock valued at $11,236,276. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.24.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $5.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $432.20. The stock had a trading volume of 83,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,932,720. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.94 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $204.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $457.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $548.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

