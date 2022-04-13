ContentBox (BOX) Price Tops $0.0002

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. In the last week, ContentBox has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $413,123.32 and $7.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ContentBox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00011201 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.74 or 0.00231588 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000091 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000308 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000186 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BOXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.