Analysts Expect DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.95 Million

Brokerages expect DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $86.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $87.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $86.50 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive will report full-year sales of $366.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $363.36 million to $369.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $403.74 million, with estimates ranging from $401.00 million to $406.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DoubleDown Interactive.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.49 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Precept Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter worth about $652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

DoubleDown Interactive stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,353. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.54. DoubleDown Interactive has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.01 and a quick ratio of 13.01.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Ellen's Road to Riches games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

