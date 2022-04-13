Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $379.62.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBNY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens increased their price target on Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 50.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,826,000 after buying an additional 76,141 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 12.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 482,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,478,000 after buying an additional 54,579 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 33.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 17.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 58.1% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Signature Bank stock traded up $3.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $272.63. 19,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,952. The business has a 50-day moving average of $312.40 and a 200 day moving average of $315.17. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $216.00 and a fifty-two week high of $374.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. The business had revenue of $569.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 20.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.90%.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

