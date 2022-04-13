$157.92 Million in Sales Expected for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) will post sales of $157.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bill.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $158.49 million and the lowest is $157.50 million. Bill.com posted sales of $59.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 164.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full-year sales of $598.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $597.20 million to $600.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $805.09 million, with estimates ranging from $750.00 million to $855.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 54.69%.

BILL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.65.

Shares of BILL traded up $6.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.49. 36,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,327,167. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $128.00 and a 12-month high of $348.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.65. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.04 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.24, for a total transaction of $1,560,428.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Allison Mnookin sold 3,334 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total transaction of $775,655.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,824 shares of company stock valued at $20,456,481. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1,668.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,402,000 after buying an additional 6,316,969 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 9.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,071,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,795,000 after acquiring an additional 454,813 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Bill.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,033,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,627,000 after purchasing an additional 29,589 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,921,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,253,000 after purchasing an additional 128,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

