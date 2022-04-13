$327.32 Million in Sales Expected for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $327.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $327.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $326.50 million. Medpace posted sales of $259.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Medpace.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.03 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 15.92%. Medpace’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on MEDP. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MEDP stock traded up $2.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,307. Medpace has a 1-year low of $136.80 and a 1-year high of $231.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.48.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at $535,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Medpace by 126.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace (Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medpace (MEDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.