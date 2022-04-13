KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 87.2% from the March 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of KNYJY stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.06. The company had a trading volume of 76,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,858. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. KONE Oyj has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $44.31.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that KONE Oyj will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.7306 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KNYJY. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of KONE Oyj from €58.00 ($63.04) to €56.00 ($60.87) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Danske upgraded KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on KONE Oyj from €73.00 ($79.35) to €70.00 ($76.09) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of KONE Oyj from €57.00 ($61.96) to €53.00 ($57.61) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

