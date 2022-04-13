Short Interest in Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Decreases By 92.3%

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the March 15th total of 113,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 655,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olympus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Olympus stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.16. 255,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,742. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Olympus has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.08.

Olympus ( OTCMKTS:OCPNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Analysts predict that Olympus will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, endoscopy system, and repair services.

