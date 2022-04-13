Short Interest in Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MBUMY) Declines By 85.7%

Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MBUMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MBUMY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.27. 2,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,267. Mabuchi Motor has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $10.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average of $8.28.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mabuchi Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Mabuchi Motor Co, Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells small electric motors. It provides motors for use in automotive appliances, light electric vehicles, office equipment, precision and office equipment, home appliances and power tools, and car AV equipment; and brushless motors.

