Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Price Target to C$25.00

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sigma Lithium in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Sigma Lithium from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of Sigma Lithium stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.94. 21,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,150. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.15. Sigma Lithium has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $19.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the third quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the third quarter worth $382,000. Institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

