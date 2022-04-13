Girard Partners LTD. Has $8.93 Million Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 98.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,704 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $8,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 275,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,955,000 after buying an additional 136,113 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 102,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.50. 734,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,534,657. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $99.14 and a 52 week high of $110.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.51.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

