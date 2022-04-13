FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:FE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.10. The company had a trading volume of 119,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,600,605. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $34.54 and a 52 week high of $47.99. The firm has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.68.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,315,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 9,524.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,709,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681,540 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,236,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,694 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,874,000 after buying an additional 2,095,290 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 655.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,062,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

