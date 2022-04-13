Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.54.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on A. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of A. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of NYSE A traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,110. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.39. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $123.06 and a one year high of $179.57. The company has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

