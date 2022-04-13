PVG Asset Management Corp Invests $87,000 in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNNT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 131,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 27,094 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 144,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 36,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 197,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 27,217 shares in the last quarter. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

PennantPark Investment stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,185. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.13. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $517.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 132.66% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $28.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. This is a positive change from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.94%.

About PennantPark Investment (Get Rating)

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.