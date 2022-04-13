Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.89.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HARP. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ HARP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.30. 5,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.12. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.99.

Harpoon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HARP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 493.45% and a negative return on equity of 81.34%. On average, analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,733,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,691,000 after buying an additional 19,886 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 809,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 320,054 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $4,908,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 994.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 602,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 547,689 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 37,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.

