Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.89.
Several brokerages have issued reports on HARP. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th.
Shares of NASDAQ HARP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.30. 5,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.12. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.99.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,733,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,691,000 after buying an additional 19,886 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 809,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 320,054 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $4,908,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 994.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 602,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 547,689 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 37,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.
Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.
