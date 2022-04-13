PVG Asset Management Corp Invests $310,000 in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. CubeSmart comprises about 1.1% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 192,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after purchasing an additional 30,847 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,449,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at $15,677,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in CubeSmart by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,280,000 after purchasing an additional 61,475 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CUBE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

NYSE:CUBE traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day moving average is $52.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.45.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.35). CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.80%.

CubeSmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.