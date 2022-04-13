PVG Asset Management Corp Acquires Shares of 1,419 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,419 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.40. 280,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,720,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.37, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $128.38 and a twelve month high of $190.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.69.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,568 shares of company stock worth $3,875,472 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

