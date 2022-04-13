Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Shares Down 2.1%

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.61 and last traded at $23.61. Approximately 2,702 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 2,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.10.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.20.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%.
