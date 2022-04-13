Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Shares Down 2.1%

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.61 and last traded at $23.61. Approximately 2,702 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 2,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.10.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHYF. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,545,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares during the last quarter.

