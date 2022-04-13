Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.71. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares last traded at $7.62, with a volume of 1,361,919 shares.

The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 10.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,072,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,773,000 after buying an additional 964,011 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 7,985,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,625 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,741,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,696,000 after acquiring an additional 825,272 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 34.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,687,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,736,000 after acquiring an additional 429,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC grew its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 237,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 77,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

