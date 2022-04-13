Evo Acquisition (NASDAQ:EVOJU) Trading 0.2% Higher

Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91. 5,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 11,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.94.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evo Acquisition stock. Fort Baker Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 635,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,719 shares during the period. Evo Acquisition accounts for approximately 1.1% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s holdings in Evo Acquisition were worth $6,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

