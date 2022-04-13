Sentient Brands (OTC:SNBH) Trading Up 3.2%

Sentient Brands Holdings Inc. (OTC:SNBH – Get Rating) shares were up 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 10,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 22,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Sentient Brands Company Profile (OTC:SNBH)

Sentient Brands Holdings Inc, a product development and brand management company, focuses on building innovative brands in the luxury and premium market space. It intends to offers CBD luxury skin care and lifestyle products, such as purifying exfoliator, replenishing oil, ultra-nourishing face cream, revitalizing eye cream, high potency tincture, CBD infused and scented candles, and CBD infused women's fragrance under the Ouevre brand through direct-to consumer online e-commerce platform, as well as wholesale partners.

