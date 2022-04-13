Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target Increased to C$87.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$80.00 to C$87.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
RCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. CIBC raised Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Desjardins raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.
Shares of NYSE RCI traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.00. 16,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,368. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $44.19 and a 12-month high of $59.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.47.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 17,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 92,034 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 33,475 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 44,435 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,909,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth $8,474,000. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Rogers Communications (Get Rating)
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.
