First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the March 15th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:FCAL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.35. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,863. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.99. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.21 and a twelve month high of $57.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter worth $392,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $512,000. SimpliFi Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 10,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

