Short Interest in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Drops By 95.6%

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 294,900 shares, a decrease of 95.6% from the March 15th total of 6,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,210,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FTGC stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.63. The company had a trading volume of 20,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,627. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average of $25.54. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $31.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,733,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,997,000 after buying an additional 509,609 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,695,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,262 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,486,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,455,000 after acquiring an additional 425,238 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,161,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,338,000 after acquiring an additional 225,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 0.6% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 2,372,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,206,000 after acquiring an additional 14,034 shares during the last quarter.

