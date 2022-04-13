Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 96.0% from the March 15th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPI. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Merger Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Merger Partners during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Merger Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Merger Partners alerts:

NYSE AMPI remained flat at $$9.77 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,248. Advanced Merger Partners has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.74.

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Merger Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Merger Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.