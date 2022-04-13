Short Interest in Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Drops By 95.6%

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decline of 95.6% from the March 15th total of 470,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

ITCB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Itaú Corpbanca from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE ITCB traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $3.29. The company had a trading volume of 10,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.91. Itaú Corpbanca has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $6.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51.

Itaú Corpbanca ( NYSE:ITCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Itaú Corpbanca had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $441.36 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Itaú Corpbanca will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1646 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Itaú Corpbanca’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. Itaú Corpbanca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITCB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Itaú Corpbanca by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 24,080 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 22,983 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

