Short Interest in Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Drops By 95.6%

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decline of 95.6% from the March 15th total of 470,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
ITCB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Itaú Corpbanca from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.
NYSE ITCB traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $3.29. The company had a trading volume of 10,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.91. Itaú Corpbanca has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $6.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1646 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Itaú Corpbanca’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. Itaú Corpbanca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.70%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITCB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Itaú Corpbanca by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 24,080 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 22,983 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.
