Scotiabank Raises Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$12.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price boosted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s current price.

HBM has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.91.

Shares of HBM stock traded up C$0.43 on Wednesday, reaching C$9.72. 1,022,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,481. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.24. The stock has a market cap of C$2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$6.70 and a 1-year high of C$11.62.

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$536.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$551.94 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.4584712 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

