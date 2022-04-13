The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 94.0% from the March 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GGZ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.52. The stock had a trading volume of 9,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,679. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average is $15.19. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $17.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 123.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 42.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

