Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Price Target Cut to C$3.25 by Analysts at Raymond James

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC cut their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.48.

Shares of TSE:MOZ traded up C$0.07 on Wednesday, reaching C$2.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,155. Marathon Gold has a 52-week low of C$2.36 and a 52-week high of C$3.73. The company has a market cap of C$724.67 million and a P/E ratio of -94.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 12.73 and a current ratio of 12.92.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

