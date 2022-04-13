Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given New C$150.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$163.00 to C$150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.07% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.07 to C$151.16 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$147.44.
Shares of RY stock traded down C$0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$136.28. 900,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,015,584. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$140.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$136.06. The firm has a market cap of C$193.06 billion and a PE ratio of 12.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$114.91 and a 1 year high of C$149.60.
In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$142.44, for a total value of C$580,711.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$836,526.04. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.43, for a total value of C$57,139.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$187,825.55. Insiders have sold a total of 13,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,173 over the last 90 days.
About Royal Bank of Canada (Get Rating)
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
