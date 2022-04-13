Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given New C$150.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$163.00 to C$150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.07 to C$151.16 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$147.44.

Shares of RY stock traded down C$0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$136.28. 900,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,015,584. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$140.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$136.06. The firm has a market cap of C$193.06 billion and a PE ratio of 12.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$114.91 and a 1 year high of C$149.60.

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.72 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$13.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.9799998 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$142.44, for a total value of C$580,711.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$836,526.04. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.43, for a total value of C$57,139.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$187,825.55. Insiders have sold a total of 13,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,173 over the last 90 days.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

