Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Price Target Increased to C$1.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 18.03% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.44.

Shares of TV stock traded up C$0.10 on Wednesday, reaching C$1.83. 436,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,272. The company has a market cap of C$181.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53. Trevali Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.13 and a 1 year high of C$2.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Trevali Mining ( TSE:TV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$114.45 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trevali Mining will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

