Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Price Target Raised to C$74.00 at National Bank Financial

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Metro from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Metro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

MTRAF stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,384. Metro has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $58.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.27.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

