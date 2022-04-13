InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Trading Up 5.4%

InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Rating) was up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.95. Approximately 1,904 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 10,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of InPost in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.03.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.14.

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an out-of-home e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. It operates through four segments: APM (automated parcel machines), To-Door, Mondial Relay, and International Other. The APM segment focuses on the delivery of parcels to automated parcel machines.

