Pono Capital (NASDAQ:PONOU) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Pono Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PONOU – Get Rating) fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.13 and last traded at $10.15. 627 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 5,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average is $10.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pono Capital during the third quarter valued at $9,955,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Pono Capital during the third quarter valued at $8,066,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pono Capital in the third quarter worth about $7,913,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pono Capital in the third quarter worth about $7,147,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pono Capital in the third quarter worth about $4,951,000.

Pono Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming, distance learning, and online retail and e-sports.

