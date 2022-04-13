CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) Shares Down 3.4%

CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.11 and last traded at $24.19. 45,494 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 42,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.05.

Several research firms have commented on CCRD. TheStreet lowered shares of CoreCard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of CoreCard from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.32. The company has a market cap of $208.66 million, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.91.

CoreCard ( NYSE:CCRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. CoreCard had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.05 million during the quarter.

About CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD)

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, European Union, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

