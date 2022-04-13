The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $429,135.00

The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. The Crypto Prophecies has a market cap of $4.39 million and $429,135.00 worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, The Crypto Prophecies has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can now be purchased for $0.0434 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00044159 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,070.25 or 0.07456263 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,139.63 or 0.99909677 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00041125 BTC.

The Crypto Prophecies Profile

The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 245,724,066 coins and its circulating supply is 101,154,582 coins. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets

Buying and Selling The Crypto Prophecies

