Darrow Company Inc. Acquires Shares of 15,000 Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000. Toast accounts for 0.5% of Darrow Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,498,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $549,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth $6,182,000. Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth $1,124,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,217,000. 17.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Toast from $70.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Toast from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

In related news, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. bought 328,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $6,520,276.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Aman Narang sold 1,896 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $44,859.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 229,351 shares of company stock valued at $6,592,315 in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE TOST traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.61. The stock had a trading volume of 109,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,645,262. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.12. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $69.93.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.55 million. Research analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

