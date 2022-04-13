PVG Asset Management Corp Sells 1,632 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

PVG Asset Management Corp decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 9.3% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $3.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $406.70. 299,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,055,675. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $415.34. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $372.13 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

