PVG Asset Management Corp Acquires Shares of 22,855 FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000. FS KKR Capital accounts for approximately 1.8% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 6,060,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,781 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 127.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,051,000 after acquiring an additional 968,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 108.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after acquiring an additional 528,206 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth $10,917,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,502,000 after acquiring an additional 446,519 shares during the period. 32.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSK traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.90. The company had a trading volume of 38,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,904. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.71 and a 52-week high of $23.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.00%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 28.16%.

FSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other news, Director Brian R. Ford acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.12 per share, with a total value of $57,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Gerson acquired 4,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $104,909.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 7,592 shares of company stock worth $172,528. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

