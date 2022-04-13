Darrow Company Inc. Buys New Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.9% of Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $4.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $444.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,301,485. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $406.34 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $442.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $453.58.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

