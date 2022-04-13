Moneta Gold (TSE:ME) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.63

Moneta Gold Inc. (TSE:ME – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.63 and last traded at C$2.58, with a volume of 47018 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$252.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.95.

Moneta Gold Company Profile (TSE:ME)

Moneta Gold Inc operates as a mineral resource exploration and development company in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Tower gold project located to the east of Timmins. The company was formerly known as Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc and changed its name to Moneta Gold Inc in August 2021.

